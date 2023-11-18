Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif has questioned the country's cricket board over the appointment of ex-captain Mohammad Hafeez as Director of Cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Hafeez's appointment earlier this week, while reports have emerged that the former all-rounder will serve a duel role, with the apex body set to merge the post of team director and head coach. Taking to social media platform X, Asif questioned PCB's credibility in the matter, highlighting Hafeez's resignation earlier this year from his post in the Technical Committee.

Asif feels PCB is no longer competent to handle its affairs.

"Someone resigns in Sep from technical committee and is hired back as director of cricket cum head coach in Nov? Under this chairman PCB is left with zero credibility and authority to run its affairs," said Asif, who was banned from cricket following his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal back in 2010.

Following his appointment, Hafeez thanked PCB chairman, Zaka Ashraf, for appointing him as Team Director Pakistan Men's Team on Wednesday evening.

"I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Team Director for the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team. I would like to thank PCB for trusting my abilities and giving me this challenging responsibility, but I am committed to work collaboratively with the coaching staff and players to contribute in team's success. Together we will strive for excellence and bring happiness for our passionate fans," Hafeez said in a statement released by PCB.

Hafeez's first assignment will Pakistan's upcoming three Test matches in Australia and five T20Is in New Zealand which will take place in December and January respectively.

On Friday, PCB had also confirmed the appointment of former pacer Wahab Riaz as chief selector.