Pakistan Cricket Board's incumbent chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to become the next president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year as per its rotation policy. The matter of the president's post was discussed at a recent ACC meeting with Naqvi in line to become the next head. “When the ACC meets later this year, it will confirm that Naqvi will be the next president for a two-year term,” a source said. BCCI secretary Jay Shah is the incumbent ACC president, having got one-year extension in January this year for a third consecutive term.

“When Shah steps down the PCB chief will take over,” the source added.

The ACC has recently awarded the hosting rights of the Asia Cup 2025 to India as the tournament will be held in T20 format and the 2027 edition in ODI format to Bangladesh.

This implies that two major events are scheduled in 2025 — the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February-March followed by the Asia Cup — which will serve as a precursor to the T20 World Cup 2026.

The two events are again likely to ignite discussions and speculations on whether India would travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, or whether Pakistan will travel to India for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan travelled to India last year for the ODI World Cup after visiting the country 2011 for the ODI World Cup and in 2016 for the T20 World Cup.

India has not visited Pakistan since 2008 when they last toured for the 50-overs Asia Cup.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)