Pavel Florin, a native of Romania, has become an internet sensation after his hilarious bowling action in the European T10 Cricket League went viral. Not just his action but Pavel Florin's deliveries also left a lot to be desired with his slow floaters posing no danger to the opposition batsmen. While representing Cluj Cricket Club in the match against Dreux Cricket Club, Florin started the over with a big wide and then continued to bowl loose deliveries. However, despite innocuous bowling, the batsmen failed to take advantage of the deliveries as they couldn't dispatch it for sixes.

Watch Pavel Florin's hilarious bowling action here:

Pavel Florin just overtaken Dwayne Leverock as my new favourite bloke https://t.co/Ny6eKsfkCz — Jack Hussey (@HusseyJack) July 30, 2019

The video quickly went viral on various social media platforms, with one of the users, tweeting, "Pavel Florin just overtaken Dwayne Leverock as my new favourite bloke".

The European T10 Cricket League is an eight-team tournament, divided into two groups. Cluj Cricket Club have been placed in Group A along side Rotterdam, Svanholm and Dreux.

Cluj Cricket Club have lost both their matches and are currently at the bottom of Group A with no points.

Pavel Florin will be next seen in action in his club's match against Svanholm on Tuesday. It will be a do-or-die match for Florin's side to stay alive in the competition.