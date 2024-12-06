Pathum Nissanka made 89 to lead a strong Sri Lankan batting effort on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at St George's Park on Friday. Sri Lanka were 242 for three at the close in reply to South Africa's first innings of 358. Opening batsman Nissanka seemed set for his third Test century before he charged down the wicket against left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, missed an attempted big hit and was bowled. Until then, Nissanka's only blemish was a missed chance to David Bedingham at first slip off Kagiso Rabada when the batsman had 22. Nissanka faced 157 balls and hit 11 fours and a six.

Nissanka shared stands of 41 with Dimuth Karunaratne (20), 109 with Dinesh Chandimal (44) and 49 with Angelo Mathews, who finished the day on 40 not out.

Kamindu Mendis joined Mathews after Nissanka was dismissed and batted brightly to make 30 not out in an unbeaten partnership of 43.

South Africa earlier added 89 for the loss of their last three wickets after resuming on 269 for seven. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne needed just 49 balls to go from his overnight 48 not out to 105 not out.

Verreynne and Kagiso Rabada (23) put on 56 for the ninth wicket and last man Dane Paterson (9) helped Verreynne add 33 before he was last man out, caught off an attempted slog against Lahiru Kumara.

