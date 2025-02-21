Australian Test captain Pat Cummins is eyeing the upcoming Indian Premier League as his comeback platform from an ankle injury and has expressed confidence in regaining full fitness ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa starting June 11 at the Lord's. The 31-year-old, who led Australia to their first Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in more than a decade, battled through pain during the final Test against India in Sydney. He was subsequently ruled out of the two-Test series in Sri Lanka and the ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The injury layoff coincided with the birth of his second child -- daughter Edi.

"It's been an amazing month or so just having full focus on family time and not having to do too much training or have my eye on a tour. Just being totally present has been really special," Cummins told 'cricket.com.au'.

He has resumed running and hopes to return to action with his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the last year's IPL runners-up, when the tournament begins on March 22.

SRH kick off their campaign at home against Rajasthan Royals on March 23.

"That's the aim at this stage -- start bowling over the next week or so, building up, and should be right for IPL," he said.

"It's probably just making sure you're still bowling quite a few balls (during the IPL). The good thing about a T20 tournament is the intensity is really high, so that obviously helps quite a bit." Cummins believes the IPL will provide an ideal build-up to the WTC final against South Africa, followed by a three-Test series in the Caribbean extending into July.

"The ankle is starting to come good... It's a funny one -- it's not like a hamstring where you need six weeks (to recover). It's one of those ones where it really just needs a bit (more) rest to settle down. I've been doing loads of rehab in the gym and trying to build back up slowly.

"Especially for a fast bowler, you've got to kind of step towards things. Once you have a bit of time off, you've got to start running again, and then you got to start bowling, and start building up." Speaking about the exact nature of his injury, Cummins said it's not new but neither is it something that will be long-term.

"...but it's just one of those ones you've got to manage. A bit of a break now, hopefully it sets it up for the next year or so," he said.

"That's the aim. It's four overs in T20s. So physically it's quite a nice build up for the World Test Championship final, and then the Test matches after that," he added.

