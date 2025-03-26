Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami's sister and her husband have been receiving wages under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) welfare scheme that guarantees 'right to work' in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, according to a report by ABP News. The report claimed that documents show Shami's sister - Shabina - registered as a worker under the scheme and has received money from 2021 to 2024. However, the report did not have any reactions from Shami or his family members.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami registered an unwanted record during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai.

Shami, who is the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the ongoing marquee event, struggled to contain the Kiwis despite his flawless seam position and threatening length.

He boasted a sole wicket, bowled nine overs and conceded a staggering 74 runs. With his expensive display, Shami became the player to concede the second-highest runs in an innings for India in a Champions Trophy game. Umesh Yadav's 2/75 against South Africa in Cardiff in 2013 only bettered his expensive figures.

Overall, former Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz has conceded the most runs in a single inning by a player in the history of the tournament. He went wicketless and gave away a whopping 87 runs in 8.4 overs against India in Birmingham in 2017.

Shami's run in the tournament concluded with nice scalps in five matches, averaging 25.88. India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy matched his tally, scything nine wickets in three matches at a mere average of 15.11.

(With ANI inputs)