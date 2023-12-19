Australian cricket's World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins, made history at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai by breaking the record for the most expensive player in IPL history. Sunrisers Hyderabad secured Cummins' services for an unprecedented price of Rs 20.50 crore on Tuesday following an intense bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Commencing with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Cummins found himself at the center of a fierce bidding war, primarily involving Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sunrisers franchise. In a groundbreaking moment, the all-rounder became the first player in IPL history to breach the 20-crore mark.

The 30-year-old surpassed the previous record held by England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was acquired by the Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore in the 2023 auction. Cummins not only secured the title of the most expensive overseas player but also claimed the prestigious title of the most expensive player ever in IPL history.

Cummins led the Australian team to a historic sixth World Cup title by defeating India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in November.

It isn't the first time that franchises have been after Cummins' services to such an extent. The Australia all-rounder was earlier roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15.5 crore in the IPL 2020 auction.

As far as Cummins' IPL career is concerned, he has played a total of 42 matches, taking 45 wickets. It isn't just Cummins' bowling that makes him an asset. Batting down the order, Cummins has provided some brilliant cameos with the bat. With the bat, he has 379 runs to his name at a strike-rate of 152.21.

The Sunrisers haven't had a stable captaincy option over the last few years. Cummins doesn't just fit into their squad as a bowler who can bat but a leader who could be given the team's captaincy.