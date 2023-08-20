Apart from some exciting action on the field, the European Cricket League (ECS) often produces moments which are hard to replicate. The latest incident from ECS Switzerland T10 surely justifies this statement. During a match between Zurich Lions and St Gallen Cricket Club, a batter had all the luck on his side after the bowler missed a sitter of a run out from close range. Zurich's Ankush Lal wanted to sneak a single while the opposition players were busy appealing for an LBW.

The bowler, Hekmatullah Khogiani, had an easy chance to run Lal out after he came out of his crease in panic.

However, Khogiani also panicked as he under-armed the ball away from the stumps. The frustration was clearly visible as he almost kicked the stumps after missing an easy run out.

The video was shared by ECS on their official handle on X, formerly Twitter.

"When two players panic at once, this is the result," ECS captioned the video.

The incident has now gone viral on social media.

Speaking of the match, St Gallen won the match by 20 runs after Zurich Lions opted to bowl first at the Stadiom Grundenmoos.

Sher Muhammad's half-century (66) and a 38-run cameo from Musa Ahmadzai took the hosts to 125/6 in 10 overs.

In reply, Ashwin Prakash fought a lone battle before being dismissed on 45.

In the end, the visitors were restricted to a total of 105/6.

