Pakistan's Domestic Cricket Match Abandoned Due to Fire Tragedy

Updated: 05 December 2016 19:04 IST

Two teams, United bank and Sui Southern Gas, were staying at the Hotel Regent where the fire broke out in the kitchen on the ground floor killing 11 people including four women and injuring 75 others.

Because of the abandonment of the match UBL are now out of the final contention. © AFP

Karachi:

A crucial match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy was abandoned on Monday after members of the competing teams in the tournament suffered trauma and injuries when a fire broke out in their hotel early morning.

Two teams, United bank and Sui Southern Gas, were staying at the Hotel Regent where the fire broke out in the kitchen on the ground floor killing 11 people including four women and injuring 75 others.

Three members of the UBL team including Pakistan allrounder Hammad Azam, spinner Yasim Murtaza and Karamat suffered injuries while trying to escape from the fire while other players were traumatized by the experience included Pakistani batsmen Shaan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood.

A team official said Yasim Murtaza had jumped from the second floor to escape the fire and fractured his leg while Hammad wounded his feet while trying to break the glass windows to find an escape route.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the manager of the United bank team had requested for the match to be abandoned as the players were too traumatized to take further part in the match which was in third day on Monday.

Because of the abandonment of the match UBL are now out of the final contention.

