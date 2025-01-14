Veteran pacer Mohammad Amir has labelled Pakistan as the favourites for their upcoming Champions Trophy match against India, scheduled to be played on February 23 in Dubai. While India have dominated Pakistan at world and continental fixtures, Amir feels that Pakistan will have the upper hand against the Rohit Sharma-led side this time around. Amir warned the under pressure Indian side by highlighting Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan's recent ODI series wins away in Australia and South Africa.

"The way Pakistan has played recently - defeating Australia in Australia and then beating South Africa - shows their strength, especially in overseas conditions," Amir told Times of India.

"Considering their recent performances, I think Pakistan will have the upper hand against India. However, India has always been my favourite in big tournaments. But the Indian team is under pressure and facing severe criticism due to their recent defeats," he added.

Both India and Pakistan are yet to announce their squads for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

BCCI's national selection committee is expected to meet on January 19, a day after the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, to select the 15-member provisional squad for the Champions Trophy and there will be some debate on two fringe selections - the second keeper's slot and the wrist spinner in case Kuldeep Yadav fails to get fit in time.

KL Rahul's presence behind the stumps during the ODI World Cup gave the Indian team the balance but the stylish Karnataka right-hander is unlikely to don the big gloves in white-ball cricket going forward.

In the case of keeper's slot, Rishabh Pant is the first choice by a country mile but the second keeper's slot could be a three-way fight between Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. As of now, it looks like Jurel could win the battle.

Kuldeep Yadav is slated to appear for a fitness test and match simulation soon but Tamil Nadu's Varun Chakravarthy, with 18 wickets in six games, and Gujarat's Ravi Bishnoi with 14 wickets from six games are both in contention having shown their wares in T20Is for India.

The selectors are likely to address the future of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the meeting.

(With PTI Inputs)