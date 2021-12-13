Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score, Updates: West Indies Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First
Pakistan vs West Indies T20I Live Score: Pakistan take on West Indies in the first T20I in Karachi. Follow Pak vs WI 1st T20I live score
PAK vs WI Live Score 1st T20I:West Indies captain Nicholas won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi today. Cricket is returning to Pakistan again after New Zealand and England had pulled out of their respective tours due to different reasons. Pakistan and West Indies come into this series with different mindsets. The hosts were arguably the best team till the group stages in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Barring the last few overs of their semi-final against Australia (the eventual winners), Pakistan were flawless in the tournament with Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abid Ali being the top performers. They also beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their own backyard to stamp their authority. West Indies, however, are not in the best of shapes. They appeared to be a pale shadow of their past in the World Cup. And on arrival in Pakistan, three of their players - Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell and Kyle Meyers tested positive for Covid-19. (SCORECARD)
Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi
PAK vs WI 1st T20I Live
The players of both the teams lineup for their respective national anthems.
Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, says that the pitch looks good and they would look to put up a good score on the board. Adds that it feels good to be playing at home and they are looking forward to playing in front of the crowds.
Nicholas Pooran, the skipper of West Indies, says that they will bowl first because they want to look at conditions first. Adds that there are plenty of youngsters in the team and hopes that they can start something special from tonight.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Devon Thomas.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi.
TOSS UPDATE - West Indies have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
West Indies are a depleted side coming into this T20I series as they will be taking the field without some of their T20 stalwarts in Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. The side also had a setback after three players from their 15-man squad returned with Covid positive results and the visitors now have only 12 players to choose from. Their skipper, Nicholas Pooran would be eager to start on a winning note and will look to lead from the front in the absence of some senior players. The likes of Rovman Powell and Darren Bravo have a huge responsibility on their shoulders as they have heaps of experience when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Will the visitors stun Pakistan and draw the first blood in this three-match T20I series? We'll find that shortly. Toss and team news in a while.
Although Pakistan did not manage to bag the silverware in the recently held T20 World Cup, they would be coming into this T20I series high on confidence having beaten Bangladesh 3-0 in their own backyard. Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are a side which has a nice blend of experience and youth and they are certainly one of the best sides going around in world, especially in the shortest format. We could also see the hosts giving some game time to their youngsters, keeping in mind that the next T20 World Cup is less than a year away.
International cricket returns to Pakistan and the T20I series is set to kick off at the iconic National Stadium in Karachi. On that note, hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and West Indies. Pakistan would be itching to take the field as they would be playing at home after a very long time. West Indies, on the other hand, would be looking to start afresh after a disappointing T20 World Cup in UAE.
...MATCH DAY...