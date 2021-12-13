PAK vs WI Live Score 1st T20I:West Indies captain Nicholas won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi today. Cricket is returning to Pakistan again after New Zealand and England had pulled out of their respective tours due to different reasons. Pakistan and West Indies come into this series with different mindsets. The hosts were arguably the best team till the group stages in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Barring the last few overs of their semi-final against Australia (the eventual winners), Pakistan were flawless in the tournament with Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abid Ali being the top performers. They also beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their own backyard to stamp their authority. West Indies, however, are not in the best of shapes. They appeared to be a pale shadow of their past in the World Cup. And on arrival in Pakistan, three of their players - Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell and Kyle Meyers tested positive for Covid-19. (SCORECARD)

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

Here are the Live Updates of Pakistan vs West India 1st T20I Match Straight From the National Stadium in Karachi