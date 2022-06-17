Babar Azam-led Pakistan had little difficulty in brushing aside the challenge of West Indies in the three-match ODI series and the hosts wrapped up the series 3-0. With this win, Pakistan leapfrogged India into fourth place in ICC ODI Rankings and now they would look to continue with their winning momentum against the Netherlands. In the final two ODIs, Pakistan defended totals and they went on to register comprehensive victories.

The official handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video on Thursday, compiling all the bowled dismissals by Pakistan pacers. In all the deliveries, the Windies batters had no answers.

When the stumps are rattled!



A look at all the bowled dismissals by the 🇵🇰 bowlers from the #PAKvWI ODI series



Which one is your favourite? Let us know below pic.twitter.com/yDXuD7k5OK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 16, 2022

In the first ODI, Pakistan registered a five-wicket win after they chased down 306 owing to a ton by skipper Babar Azam.

In the second ODI, Pakistan registered a win by 120 runs while in the third and final ODI, the hosts won the match by 53 runs owing to the Duckworth-Lewis method.

In the final ODI of the series, Pakistan had posted 269/9 in 20 overs and then the hosts bundled out Windies for 216. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan had returned with four wickets while Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz scalped two each.

Pakistan will now square off against the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series, beginning August 16.