After winning the first T20I, Pakistan will look to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second T20I at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan chased down a total of 306 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Multan. Shai Hope's 127-run knock was cancelled out by Babar Azam, before Khushdil Shah's quickfire knock took Pakistan home with four balls to spare. Both teams are likely to remain unchanged for the second T20I.

When will the Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, June 10.

Where will the Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will start at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)