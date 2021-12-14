Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to seal the series by beating West Indies in the second T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi today. Pakistan pretty much outplayed West Indies in all three departments, beating them comprehensively by 63 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series opener on Monday. The two-time T20 World Champions, will look to make a comeback and stay alive in the series. In order to do that, they need to stop the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali and then find a way to play Shadab Khan and young pacer Mohammad Wasim. (SCORECARD)

West Indies XI: 1 Brandon King, 2 Shai Hope, 3 Nicholas Pooran (capt, wk), 4 Shamarh Brooks, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Odean Smith, 7 Dominic Drakes, 8 Hayden Walsh Jr, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Romario Shepherd, 11 Oshane Thomas

Pakistan XI: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Haider Ali, 5 Asif Ali, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Wasim

Here are the Live Updates of Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Straight From the National Stadium in Karachi