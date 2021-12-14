Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score And Updates
Pak vs WI 2nd T20I Live score: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the 2nd T20I against West Indies. Follow Pakistan vs West Indies live score
Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to seal the series by beating West Indies in the second T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi today. Pakistan pretty much outplayed West Indies in all three departments, beating them comprehensively by 63 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series opener on Monday. The two-time T20 World Champions, will look to make a comeback and stay alive in the series. In order to do that, they need to stop the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali and then find a way to play Shadab Khan and young pacer Mohammad Wasim. (SCORECARD)
West Indies (Playing XI) - Nicholas Pooran (C) (WK), Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh (In for Devon Thomas).
Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
TOSS UPDATE - Pakistan have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
West Indies, on the other hand, have been hampered by some of their first-choice players missing out due to a variety of reasons. But it also provides them with an opportunity to build a new team ahead of the next T20 World Cup. Akeal Hosein was brilliant in the last game and there are plenty of other talented youngsters who can succeed at the highest level if given ample opportunities. Nicholas Pooran batted at number 3 in the first game and he will have to take the responsibility and lead from the front to inspire his young team tonight. Can they beat this strong Pakistan team in their own backyard? Or will Pakistan march ahead to clinch the series? Stay tuned.
Pakistan have been in red-hot form in T20Is and have now 18 wins in this format in 2021, the most by any team in a year. They were clinical in the first game with both bat and ball as they first notched up a huge total of 200 and followed it up with an impressive bowling performance. They will be particularly pleased with the performance of youngsters like Haider Ali and Mohammad Wasim who showed great skills and temperament under pressure. With the next T20 World Cup not far away we can expect Pakistan to try out some more youngsters tonight.
Hello and a warm welcome to the second T20I of the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and the West Indies. The hosts, Pakistan continued their dominant T20 form in the first game with a comfortable victory and will be eyeing yet another series win. The young West Indies team, on the other hand, will be looking to quickly learn from their mistakes from the last night and put a better performance tonight.
