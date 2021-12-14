Babar Azam was left dejected after getting run out early on in Pakistan's innings during his team's ongoing second T20I against West Indies on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Pakistan captain was dismissed as he responded to opening partner Mohammad Rizwan's call for a quick single and had to leave for the dugout after scoring just 7 runs. During the third delivery of the third over, Akeal Hosein delivered a flat ball on the off stump line to Mohammad Rizwan, who directed it to backward point and went for a quick single. With Rizwan calling for a run after a tap, it was on Babar to respond to the call, which he did, and rush for the striker's end. But Babar was unable to reach the striker's end on time and ended up short of his crease as Hayden Walsh Jr sent a good low throw to wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran, who took the bails off in a flash. Babar was visibly upset as he walked back to the dugout.

Here is the video of the mix-up between Rizwan and Babar which led to the latter's cheap departure:

The 27-year-old could only register seven runs off seven balls, his short inning consisting of a boundary. At the time of his departure, Pakistan were at 14 for one in 2.3 overs. It hasn't been a good series for Babar so far as he was also dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first T20I, but Pakistan ended up winning the match by 63 runs.

Rizwan smashed 78 off 52 balls in that match, his knock was packed with 10 fours. Meanwhile, Haider Ali also slammed 68 off 39 deliveries as Pakistan scored 200 in the first match.

Currently leading 1-0 in the three-match series, Pakistan will be aiming to seal the series with a win today.