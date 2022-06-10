Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam put on a 120-run stand to steady Pakistan after Fakhar Zaman's early dismissal in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Multan, but a mix-up between the two meant the former had to go back to the pavilion for a run-a-ball 72. In the 28th over, just after Babar had reached his half-century, Imam hit the ball towards midwicket off Akeal Hosein and took off for a single. Babar, however, was caught ball-watching and was not interested in the run at all, sending his partner back after he had almost reached the non-striker's end. As wicketkeeper Shai Hope took off the stumps before Imam could reach the crease, the opener angrily jammed his bat on the ground before walking off.

Watch: Imam-ul-Haq reacts angrily after mix-up with Babar Azam causes his run-out

The dismissal came off the delivery right after Babar reached his fifty.

The Pakistan skipper went on to score 77 before being caught and bowled by Akeal Hosein.

The 2nd ODI saw both Babar and Imam continue their dream form as they both hit their sixth consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs.

Babar fell short of equalling Kumar Sangakkara's world record of four consecutive ODI centuries.

His knock of 103 that helped Pakistan chase down 309 in the first ODI was the second time that he registered three consecutive centuries in the 50-over format. He is the only player to have achieved this feat.

Imam-ul-Haq had scored 65 in the series opener, while Mohammad Rizwan had also hit a half-century.