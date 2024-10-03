Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Women's T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs SL LIVE Score: Both the sides will be eager to register a victory in the match.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Updates© X (formerly Twitter)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Pakistan and Sri Lanka face each other in their first game at the T20 World Cup 2024. Both the sides will be eager to register a victory in the match. While Pakistan will be led by Fatima Sana, Chamari Athapaththu will captain Sri Lanka during the tournament. Pakistan face India next in the tournament and they must be looking for a good performance in their campaign opener to keep their morale high. On the other hand, Sri Lanka face a tough opponent in Australia in their second game and hence, they too will be needing a good start in the tournament. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 game -
PAK vs SL, Women's T20 WC Live Updates
In the second game in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024, we will have the Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women go against each other and this promises to be an intriguing encounter. With both sides eyeing a chance to challenge the formidable India Women and Australia Women for a top-two finish, a victory here is crucial! Entering the tournament, the Pakistan Women’s side sees themselves performing poorly and will focus on bouncing back. Despite their recent struggles, they secured a game against South Africa, the runners-up of the last Women’s T20 World Cup, in a 2-1 series loss. They have lost both the warm-up games against the Scotland Women and the Bangladesh Women by some margin. To claim victory in their opening match, key performances will be essential from wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza in the batting department. The bowling unit, spearheaded by Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar, must effectively contain the opposition to give Pakistan a competitive edge. The other teams in Group A are Australia Women, India Women, and New Zealand Women and if Pakistan Women want to end up in the top two, they will need to come up with something special, and they could well start that with a win in this game. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan Women too, will have to go through stiff competition in making their path to the semi-finals. They will realistically need some luck by their side as well to secure a top-two finish. Captain Chamari Athapaththu stands out as a pivotal player, bringing an elite skill level that could easily see her feature in any team in this tournament. Familiarity with the Sharjah conditions could play a pivotal role, and all eyes will be on her. Her performance will be crucial to Sri Lanka's batting success, alongside promising talents like Kavisha Dilhari and Harshitha Samarawickrama, who will need to capitalize on early innings. In the bowling department, Athapaththu is expected to contribute alongside Inoshi Priyadharshani, who will play a vital role in containing runs and taking wickets to ensure competitive totals. Together, the top order and bowling attack will be critical to Sri Lanka's aspirations in the tournament. So, which side will secure the first points in their campaign? We shall find out together.