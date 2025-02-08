Pakistan vs New Zealand LiveUpdates ODI Tri Series: New Zealand Opt To Bat
PAK vs NZ Live Score Updates Tri Series: New Zealand are batting first against Pakistan at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
PAK vs NZ Live Score Updates Tri Series: Pakistan have been asked to bowl first by New Zealand in the first match of the tri-nation series, also featuring South Africa, at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said: "We are going to bat, looks a good wicket to be fair. Don't think it will change much. It wasn't too wet the other night. Want to put some runs on the board. It's very important for us. See what the pitches will do before the Champions Trophy. We are going with three quicks." For the teams, the tri-nation series offers the opportunity for match practice in conditions where most of the Champions Trophy will be held. While Pakistan have endured poor records in all formats in recent times, Mohammad Rizwan's elevation to captaincy has seen them win their last two away ODI series in Australia and South Africa, respectively. (Live Scorecard)
PAK vs NZ Tri-Nation Series Live Updates
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan sees this match as a crucial opportunity to prepare for the Champions Trophy, especially considering a potential semi-final at this venue. He emphasizes the importance of being ready for the conditions they might face later in the tournament. Rizwan confirms Babar Azam will open the innings alongside King, while the bowling attack features Abrar, Naseem, Haris, and Shaheen. He highlights the presence of all-rounders in the middle order and remains confident in chasing, stressing that a win is a win, but preparation remains the primary goal.
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner elects to bat first, believing the pitch will remain consistent throughout the game. He acknowledges the team’s poor performance in the previous match and is eager to set a strong total to apply pressure on the opposition. Santner highlights the importance of the tri-series for both teams as they prepare for the Champions Trophy, emphasizing the value of playing in these conditions. He confirms New Zealand's team composition, featuring three pacers and four spinners, with depth in the batting lineup.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (C) (WK), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke.
TOSS! New Zealand has won the coin flip and elected to have a BAT first!
The atmosphere is electric, the fans are buzzing, and the cricketing world is ready for a cracking start to this Tri-Nation series. Will Pakistan capitalize on home conditions, or will New Zealand’s adaptability give them the edge? Stay tuned as we bring you all the pre-match updates and the Toss very soon!
The Gaddafi Stadium, recently upgraded to enhance the spectator experience and broadcast quality, sets the perfect stage for what promises to be an exciting contest. The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, offering good bounce and carry, but as the match progresses, the spinners could play a significant role. With the match being a day-night fixture, the dew factor in the evening could make chasing a preferred option.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are a team renowned for their resilience and adaptability. Under the calm and tactical leadership of Mitchell Santner, the Black Caps will be looking to make a statement in subcontinental conditions. While key names may be absent, the Kiwis boast a strong squad featuring the likes of Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, and Kane Williamson, all of whom have ample experience in Asian conditions. The visitors will be eager to start the series with a win and test their adaptability against spin-friendly conditions.
Pakistan, playing at home, will look to make an emphatic start under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan. The Men in Green have a formidable record on home soil, and with a squad brimming with experience and youthful exuberance, they will be eager to assert their dominance. The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Salman Agha, bring a wealth of firepower, while young guns such as Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain could be crucial in shaping the team's approach. The hosts will also be keen to assess their bowling attack, ensuring they have the right combination heading into the Champions Trophy.
Hello and welcome to the opening match of the much-anticipated Tri-Nation ODI series. Tri Nation series were a thing of the past but it's making its grand comeback in this ODI contest. The first match is between Pakistan and New Zealand at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With the ICC Champions Trophy just around the corner, this tournament gives both teams a golden opportunity to fine-tune their combinations, test their bench strength, and build momentum ahead of the marquee event.
... MATCH DAY ...
The countdown is on, with less than a fortnight for the much-anticipated Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE. As part of their final preparations, Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa lock horns in this Tri-series, offering them valuable match practice ahead of the marquee event in this part of the world. The series follows a single round-robin format, with the top two teams meeting in the final in Karachi. The opening game of the series sees the hosts, Pakistan, square off against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This clash will serve as a fitting dress rehearsal, as these two sides are set to face off in the Champions Trophy opener. Pakistan have been in formidable ODI form under Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy, securing series wins in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Saim Ayub had been instrumental at the top of the order, but an ankle injury sustained during the Test series in South Africa has ruled him out. This opens the door for the return of the explosive Fakhar Zaman to the ODI setup. Saud Shakeel also returns, having last featured in the 2023 World Cup in India, while the core batting lineup remains intact with Babar Azam, Rizwan, and Kamran Ghulam. The all-rounder department sees the comebacks of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah, both of whom recently impressed in the Bangladesh Premier League. Pakistan’s pace battery remains as potent as ever, boasting the firepower of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain. Opting for just one specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed is a gamble that could backfire for the home side. While they do have all-rounders who can chip in with spin, the lack of a second frontline option might leave them vulnerable. As for New Zealand, they also underwent a captaincy change in 2024, with Mitchell Santner taking the reins. Their results under his leadership have been mixed, having lost an ODI series in Sri Lanka before bouncing back to defeat them at home. Their batting lineup remains largely unchanged, with Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, and Devon Conway forming the core. However, Conway's availability for the opening game is in doubt, as he may not arrive in time from South Africa after finishing his SA20 commitments. Similarly, Lockie Ferguson's participation is uncertain due to his ongoing commitments in the ILT20, leading to the call-up of Jacob Duffy as cover. On the all-rounder front, New Zealand have plenty of options, with Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, and Michael Bracewell providing valuable depth across departments. The pace attack will be led by Matt Henry, with Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears providing the additional seam bowling options at Santner's disposal. With both teams fine-tuning their preparations, which side do you think will adapt better and come out on top in this crucial opening game?