PAK vs NZ Live Score Updates Tri Series: Pakistan have been asked to bowl first by New Zealand in the first match of the tri-nation series, also featuring South Africa, at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said: "We are going to bat, looks a good wicket to be fair. Don't think it will change much. It wasn't too wet the other night. Want to put some runs on the board. It's very important for us. See what the pitches will do before the Champions Trophy. We are going with three quicks." For the teams, the tri-nation series offers the opportunity for match practice in conditions where most of the Champions Trophy will be held. While Pakistan have endured poor records in all formats in recent times, Mohammad Rizwan's elevation to captaincy has seen them win their last two away ODI series in Australia and South Africa, respectively. (Live Scorecard)