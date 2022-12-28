The third day of the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand witnessed some strange scenes as it seemed that Pakistan were being led in the field by substitute fielder Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan, the designated vice-captain, was on the field as captain Babar Azam was down with flu. In the early proceedings it was clear that Rizwan was the one running the show.

But this is against the rules which do not allow a substitute fielder to act as captain. The incident became viral on social media and the Pakistan team management then made it clear that it was former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, playing the match in place of Rizwan, who is the stand-in captain.

Sarfaraz did go for the review when Devon Conway was struck on the pad by spinner Nauman Ali, but one camera angle caught Sarfaraz consulting Rizwan before going upstairs for the review.

Watch video of Sarfaraz taking DRS after consulting Rizwan

He spoke to Rizwan right away before taking the review. And Sarfaraz is the stand-in captain. https://t.co/wC52P2KSSI pic.twitter.com/oDU7ST06ph — Abdullah Ansari (@Abdullah719_) December 28, 2022

The decision went in favour of Pakistan as Conway departed for 92.

Babar Azam returned to the field later in the day after having recovered from the flu.

The pitch is once again a placid one with almost no assistance for bowlers. New Zealand are on course to overhaul Pakistan's first innings score of 438 runs with Kame Williamson slamming a half-century after the good knocks by the openers.

Meanwhile the entire stand-in captaincy confusion led to hilarious posts on social media.

