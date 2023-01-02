PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Tom Latham and Devon Conway are solid at the crease and New Zealand are in control after their skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second and final Test at National Stadium, Karachi on Monday. Pakistan, on the other hand, are looking for the first breakthrough. New Zealand's score is over 50 runs now. Having played out a draw in the series-opener, both Pakistan and New Zealand seek to go one better in the final Test. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam vowed his team will play "positive and aggressive cricket" after they finished 2022 without a Test win at home. New Zealand, on the other hand, also arrived in Pakistan after winning a three-match ODI series against India 1-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand from the National Stadium in Karachi

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Teams Splash The Cash