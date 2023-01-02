Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Tom Latham, Devon Conway Solid; New Zealand In Control
PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Tom Latham and Devon Conway are solid at the crease for New Zealand after their skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second and final Test.
PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Tom Latham and Devon Conway are solid at the crease and New Zealand are in control after their skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second and final Test at National Stadium, Karachi on Monday. Pakistan, on the other hand, are looking for the first breakthrough. New Zealand's score is over 50 runs now. Having played out a draw in the series-opener, both Pakistan and New Zealand seek to go one better in the final Test. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam vowed his team will play "positive and aggressive cricket" after they finished 2022 without a Test win at home. New Zealand, on the other hand, also arrived in Pakistan after winning a three-match ODI series against India 1-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed
PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test Live Updates
No run.
Unfortunate for Conway!
On a length and around off at 131.8 kph. Conway defends it towards the off side.
Lands it on a length and angles it on off from 'round the wicket. Conway with a solid block onto the turf.
On a good length, on off. Conway fends it off the front foot towards the leg side.
Drinks break! It has been all about the Kiwis this morning. They have gotten off to a solid start here thanks to the opening stand of Devon Conway and Tom Latham. Pakistan have already tries 4 different bowlers but that hasn't provided with a halt in the run-flow. Pakistan will be hoping to take a wicket before the Lunch break here.
Flatter and fuller on middle. Latham drives it to mid on this time.
Appeal for an LBW but no damage done! Angles it into middle and leg again. Latham shimmies down the track and tries to clip it but misses. He gets hit on the pad but one can't expect umpire to give that out as the batter was way out of his crease.
Touch shorter on middle. Conway clips it to square leg for a single.
In the air but away from the short leg fielder! This is angled into middle from 'round the wicket. Conway tries to defend it but gets the inside edge that goes left of short fine leg.
Slower through the air, on off. Conway with a solid block again.
Tossed up on off. Conway defends it off the front foot.
Bowls it on a good length and outside off as Tom Latham makes an easy leave.
Lands it on a good length, on off. Latham defends it back to the bowler.
Serves it on a length, on middle. Conway fends it towards the leg side and takes a single.
Fraction short and angling into off. Latham works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Back of a length and around off. Latham punches it through covers and comes back for the second run as Imam-ul-Haq cuts it off.
Bangs it short and on off. Conway pulls it to fine leg for a single.
Serves it fuller and on middle. Tom Latham drives it to mid on this time.
Slower through the air on middle. Tom Latham tries to clip it but gets a leading edge towards the off side.