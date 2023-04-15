Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: PAK Opt To Bat After Winning Toss vs NZ
PAK vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Fresh from an 88-run win in the series-opener, a clinical Pakistan will look to go 2-0 up in the five-match series against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday
2nd T20I Live: Pakistan look to go 2-0 up against New Zealand in Lahore.© AFP
PAK vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. Fresh from an 88-run win in the series-opener, a clinical Pakistan will look to go 2-0 up in the five-match series against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub scored 47 runs each and put on a 79-run partnership for the third wicket to anchor Pakistan to 182 all out in 19.5 overs. Fast bowler Haris Rauf, one of five players who returned after being rested in Pakistan's last series against Afghanistan, took career best figures of 4-18 as New Zealand were 94 all out in 15.3 overs. New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and level the series. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand from the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore
2nd T20I, New Zealand in Pakistan, 5 T20I Series, 2023, Apr 15, 2023
Play In Progress
PAK
44/0 (4.4)
NZ
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 9.43
% chance to win
PAK 73%
NZ 27%
Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan
23 (16)
Babar Azam
20* (12)
Bowler
Henry Shipley
25/0 (1.4)
Benjamin Lister
9/0 (1)
PAK vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Updates
No run.
Goes back to bowling full and at the stumps. Babar Azam flicks this towards deep square leg and takes a run.
FOUR! This has been delicately played! Benjamin Lister bowls this slightly back of a length and outside the off stump. Babar Azam plays this late towards third man for four runs.
Continues to bowl full and into the stumps. Babar Azam flicks this towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Benjamin Lister bowls this full and outside the off pole. Mohammad Rizwan gets an outside edge straight to the backward point fielder. An unnecessary overthrow allows them to take a single.
On a good length this time and just outside the off stump. Babar Azam looks to block and get a thick outside edge into the gap at cover-point for a couple of runs.
On a fuller length once again served outside the off pole. Mohammad Rizwan knocks this towards mid off and takes another risky run.
Continues to bowl full and outside the off stump. Babar Azam pushes this to the left of mid off for a quick single.
WIDE! Angles this down leg on a fuller length. Babar Azam misses his flick and the umpire calls this wide.
Bowls this on a good length as well and in line with the stumps. Mohammad Rizwan dabs this towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
Matt Henry beats the outside edge once again! This is on a good length and just outside the off pole. Mohammad Rizwan hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten.
Goes full and into the pads. Mohammad Rizwan clips this towards deep backward square leg and collects a brace.
FOUR! Babar Azam notches up his first boundary and this is a cracking shot! Henry Shipley bowls this on a good length and outside off. Babar Azam punches this on the up towards deep point for four runs.
Delivers this on a good length and outside the off pole. Babar Azam knocks this firmly to the fielder at cover-point.
Bowls this one back of a length and into the batter. Mohammad Rizwan covers the line of the ball and dabs this into the leg side. They take a risky single.
FOUR! That is the first boundary for Pakistan and Mohammad Rizwan! This is banged in short and outside the off pole. Mohammad Rizwan gets on his toes and upper cut this towards deep backward point for four runs.
BEATEN! Henry Shipley gets this one to nip back in sharply from a good length and outside the off stump. Mohammad Rizwan leans forward into the shot and gets beaten on the inside edge.
Henry Shipley begins with a good length delivery angled into the pads. Babar Azam clips this towards deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
Henry Shipley will share the attack and bowl from the other end.
Short this time and outside the off stump. Babar Azam pulls this to deep mid-wicket for a single to open his account. 2 runs from the first over.