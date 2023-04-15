PAK vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. Fresh from an 88-run win in the series-opener, a clinical Pakistan will look to go 2-0 up in the five-match series against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub scored 47 runs each and put on a 79-run partnership for the third wicket to anchor Pakistan to 182 all out in 19.5 overs. Fast bowler Haris Rauf, one of five players who returned after being rested in Pakistan's last series against Afghanistan, took career best figures of 4-18 as New Zealand were 94 all out in 15.3 overs. New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and level the series. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand from the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore