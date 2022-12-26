PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. During the toss, Babar confirmed that Sarfaraz Ahmed has replaced Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI, while Mir Hamza, who was added to the squad prior to the first Test, also returns to the Test side, having made his debut in 2018. Pakistan will be going up New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series in Karachi. After getting whitewashed by England 3-0 in a recently concluded Test series at home, the Babar Azam-led side will look to redeem themselves against New Zealand. On the other hand, New Zealand also faced a defeat against England in an away series in June. Since winning the inaugural World Test Championship final against India last year, New Zealand have won just two of nine matches, but will be skippered by fast bowler Tim Southee. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 1st Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from National Stadium, in Karachi:

Featured Video Of The Day

"It Feels Great": Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain On Winning FIH Nations Cup Trophy