PAK vs NZ, 1stTest, Day 1 Live: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi.
PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. During the toss, Babar confirmed that Sarfaraz Ahmed has replaced Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI, while Mir Hamza, who was added to the squad prior to the first Test, also returns to the Test side, having made his debut in 2018. Pakistan will be going up New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series in Karachi. After getting whitewashed by England 3-0 in a recently concluded Test series at home, the Babar Azam-led side will look to redeem themselves against New Zealand. On the other hand, New Zealand also faced a defeat against England in an away series in June. Since winning the inaugural World Test Championship final against India last year, New Zealand have won just two of nine matches, but will be skippered by fast bowler Tim Southee. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel
TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and will BAT first.
Having recently suffered a 3-0 whitewash at home in the three-match Test series against England, Pakistan now host the reigning World Test Championship champions, New Zealand, for a two-match Test series. Pakistan have slipped to 7th in the World Test Championship standings courtesy of the series loss against England. They now need to win both Tests against New Zealand and hope other results go their way to have any chance of making it to next year’s World Test Championship final. On the other hand, New Zealand find themselves 8th on the points table and are out of contention for a spot in the final. The second Test of the two-match Test series was originally scheduled to be played in Multan but considering the foggy conditions in Multan at this time of the year, the entire two-match Test series will now be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan will be without the services of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in this series with both of them nursing an injury. In their absence, Pakistan have called up right-arm seamers Hasan Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani, and they will be boosted by the return of Naseem Shah, who missed the last two Tests against England due to injury. The spin-bowling duties for the hosts rest on the shoulders of Abrar Ahmed, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali. In the batting department, Pakistan will depend on their captain Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq. After the retirement of Azhar Ali at the end of the England series, Pakistan have named Kamran Ghulam to replace him in the squad. New Zealand will be led by right-arm pacer Tim Southee, who recently took over the reins from Kane Williamson. With Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson missing from the squad due to injuries, Tim Southee will be keen to lead from the front with the ball in this series. New Zealand also have Matt Henry, Neil Wagner and the uncapped Blair Tickner in their ranks as seaming options. In the spinning department, the visitors will rely on the experience of Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi to provide breakthroughs. The onus will be on Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Devon Conway with the bat in challenging batting conditions. In the third Test between Pakistan and England at Karachi, 27 out of the 32 wickets fell to spinners and considering this, Pakistan and New Zealand might be tempted to go in with a spin-heavy attack in the first Test. Who will draw first blood and take a 1-0 lead in the series? We shall find out together.