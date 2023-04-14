Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Score Updates
PAK vs NZ, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday
PAK vs NZ, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday. The Babar Azam-led side will be determined to put on a show for their fans and quickly bounce back from their disappointing post-PSL blip against Afghanistan in their previous series. The likes of Babar, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan have all been recalled to the series. New Zealand, on the other hand, overcame Sri Lanka in a three-match series at home earlier this month. Both teams will look to start the series with a win. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
New Zealand (PLAYING XI) - Tom Latham (C/WK), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Benjamin Lister.
Pakistan (PLAYING XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.
TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and will BAT first!
It was just months ago when Pakistan played Afghanistan and that series turned out to be a disappointing one however, Pakistan were missing a few key players at that time unlike in this series where they look dangerous on paper and are expected to dominate on home soil. On the flip side, it is New Zealand who are missing some key players but they still have a balanced squad. One thing is for sure, this is going to be an entertaining series. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Hello and welcome to the first of the five T20Is between New Zealand and Pakistan. While the eyes are glued on franchise cricket, we welcome you for some international cricket as it resumes after a small break here in Pakistan.
...MATCH DAY...
Cricketing action in the sub-continent is getting more and more exciting by the day as the Indian T20 League is keeping the fans entertained but it is now time for some international cricketing action as well. Pakistan host New Zealand in a five-match T20I and a five-match ODI series at home, and we are all geared up for it. This series is mainly to compensate for the curtailed series in 2021 when New Zealand had to abandon the tour over security concerns but now the Kiwis are back and it will be an entertaining watch. The first three T20Is of the tour will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the hosts also have a new interim head coach in the form of Grant Bradburn. Pakistan didn't have a successful T20I series recently against Afghanistan but all of their big guns who weren't a part of that tour have now returned. Babar Azam will once again lead the side with Mohammad Rizwan as his deputy and Shaheen Afridi will feature for the national team for the first time since the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The hosts have a good balance of experience and youth with the likes of Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah retained after impressing against Afghanistan. Some known names like Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim, and a few others have been dropped from the T20I squad. It will be interesting to see how the series unfolds and which of the young guns make the most of their opportunities for Pakistan. Moving on to the visitors, New Zealand were dealt with a big blow just a few days back as talismanic skipper, Kane Williamson is set to miss the ODI World Cup later this year and they also come to the subcontinent with a fairly inexperienced side. A few of the big names are currently playing in the Indian T20 League but this also serves as an opportunity for the young players of playing in conditions vastly different from home. Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis and after a pretty solid showing at home against Sri Lanka just a week or so ago, they will look to give the hosts a run for their money. They do have seasoned players like Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi who have all played in familiar conditions and that added experience might prove to be vital. In addition, the Kiwis have some solid young players like Rachin Ravindra, Chad Bowes, and Henry Shipley, and all of them will be itching to prove themselves. We have seen some really high-scoring T20 games in the recent past here and one would expect a lot of fireworks to get the series underway. Pakistan do have a bit of an advantage but with New Zealand, you never know. Who are you backing?