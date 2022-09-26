Pakistan and England played out a thriller in the fourth T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi, and in the end, it was Babar Azam's side that prevailed by three runs to level the seven-match series 2-2. The match had many ebbs and flows, but it was Haris Rauf who turned the complexion of the game as he took two wickets in the penultimate over, including the key scalp of Liam Dawson. However, one of the biggest highlights of the match came in the 2nd over of England's chase as Usman Qadir pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Hales.

Hasnain bowled a hard length delivery and Alex Hales was forced to check his shot, and Usman Qadir, who was placed at mid-wicket, dived forward to his left to take a stunning catch. Qadir did really well to make sure that the ball does not bobble out of his hand during his landing. Hales departed after scoring 5 runs off 3 balls.

Chasing 167, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Harry Brook and Ben Duckett played knocks of 34 and 33 and the equation came down to 33 off 3 overs to get over England. Dawson then smashed 24 runs off the 18th over and it looked like England would get over the line easily. However, Haris Rauf brought Pakistan back into the game as he dismissed Liam Dawson (34) and Olly Stone (0) on successive deliveries.

England needed 4 runs off the final over to win, but Reece Topley was run-out in the final over, and Pakistan registered a narrow two-run win.

Earlier, England captain Moeen Ali had won the toss and he decided to bowl first. Mohammad Rizwan played a knock of 88 runs to help Pakistan post 166/4 in 20 overs. Asif Ali also played an unbeaten cameo of 13 runs off just 3 balls to propel Pakistan's total past the 160-run mark.

Pakistan and England will now square off in the fifth T20I on Wednesday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.