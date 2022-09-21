England made a winning start to their 7-match T20I series against Pakistan as they chased down the target of 159 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi with ease. England's stand-in captain Moeen Ali's decision to win the toss and bowl wasn't going according to plans initially as the Pakistani opening duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were in complete control.

While Babar played some copybook strokes, Rizwan continued to attack the England pacers with his all-round game. Things changed quickly with the introduction of spin and it was leg spinner Adil Rashid who brought the visitors back in the match with a delivery that foxed Babar Azam completely.

With the score on 85 in the 10th over, Rashid produced a fantastic wrong one which Babar completely misread and was clean bowled.

Watch Video: Babar Azam Clean Bowled by Adil Rashid

The impact of that wicket was immediate as Pakistan failed to get any meaningful partnership in place thereafter and eventually meandered their way to a below par 158/7 in their 20 overs.

Rashid was the star with the ball as he completed his quota of 4 overs with figures of 2/27.

Promoted

Medium pacer Luke Wood came back strong and finished with figures of 3/24.

Alex Hales (53) and Harry Brook (42*) helped England win the match easily.