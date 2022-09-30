The ongoing seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England has witnessed many ebbs and flows, and after five games, it is Pakistan who are leading the series 3-2. England need to win the sixth T20I that will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday evening. In the last two T20Is, England have failed to chase down relatively easier totals, and the Pakistan bowling lineup have risen to the challenge. In the sixth T20I, it would be interesting to see what combination both teams opt to go for.

When will Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I will be played on Friday, September 30.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I begin?

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I?

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)



