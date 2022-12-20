Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live: On Day 3, teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed became the youngest debutant to take five wickets in an innings and set England on course for a victory after three days of play in the third and final Test in Karachi on Monday. Ahmed, who at 18 years and 126 days old on Saturday became the youngest man ever to play a Test for England, grabbed 5-48 to bundle Pakistan out for 216, giving his team a target of 167 runs with 75 minutes and two days to play. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett plundered 87 by the 12th over before spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed Crawley for 41 and Rehan Ahmed for 10. Duckett was unbeaten on 50 and skipper Ben Stokes 10 as England, 112-2 at the close, need just 55 runs to inflict a first-ever whitewash on Pakistan on their home soil. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 4 of the 3rd Test Match between Pakistan and England straight from National Stadium, Karachi:

