Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Updates: England On Brink Of 3-0 Series Sweep
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live: England need just 55 runs to inflict a first-ever whitewash on Pakistan on their home soil.
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live: On Day 3, teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed became the youngest debutant to take five wickets in an innings and set England on course for a victory after three days of play in the third and final Test in Karachi on Monday. Ahmed, who at 18 years and 126 days old on Saturday became the youngest man ever to play a Test for England, grabbed 5-48 to bundle Pakistan out for 216, giving his team a target of 167 runs with 75 minutes and two days to play. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett plundered 87 by the 12th over before spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed Crawley for 41 and Rehan Ahmed for 10. Duckett was unbeaten on 50 and skipper Ben Stokes 10 as England, 112-2 at the close, need just 55 runs to inflict a first-ever whitewash on Pakistan on their home soil. (LIVE SCORECARD)
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Live
FOUR! This time finds the gap! Runs needed below 10. Another full toss on off, this is caressed through covers for another boundary.
A full toss, Stokes drives it powerfully but finds cover.
Edgy runs! Slower through the air, it lands on off and turns away, Duckett looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge past first slip and towards third man for two.
Another appeal but in hope! Stokes comes down the track, the length is shortened. Stokes looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls towards mid off for one.
Two more! Just the 15 needed now! On the pads, this is swept fine on the leg side for two.
Flatter and on middle, kept out.
On middle, defended.
DROPPED! Agha Salman puts in a lovely effort there! Stokes steps out, he heaves this towards deep mid-wicket. Does not time it that well. Agha Salman runs to his right, dives full length but spills it. Two taken in the end.
Full again, no swing for the bowler, Duckett pushes it to mid off.
Fuller and on off, this is stroked to mid off.