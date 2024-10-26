Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Scorecard Updates
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score Updates: England rely on Joe Root to rescue them, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan eye more wickets.
Pakistan men's cricket team celebrate vs England in Rawalpindi.© AFP
Pakistan vs England LIVE, 3rd Test Day 3: With England on the back foot at 24/3, Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali will be aiming to put their side further in control on Day 3 of the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi. Having taken a 77-run lead after the first innings, England lost Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope cheaply before Stumps on Day 2. With England still trailing by 53 runs, a low total could hand Pakistan a brilliant chance to turn the series around and complete a comeback win. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 24, 2024
Day 3 | Morning Session
PAK
344
ENG
267&78/6 (26.4)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.92
Batsman
Joe Root
27* (46)
Gus Atkinson
3 (7)
Bowler
Noman Ali
30/4 (13)
Sajid Khan
47/2 (12.4)
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE
No run.
Tossed up, on off, Gus Atkinson pats it to cover.
Tossed up, on off, Gus Atkinson pushes it through covers for a single to get off the mark.
Gus Atkinson walks out to bat at number 8 for England!
OUT! TIMBER! Can't keep Sajid Khan out of the act for too long, can you? The star of the first inning for England, Jamie Smith has to walk back for just 3 off 16 balls. This is bowled full, in and around off and turning back in sharply. Jamie Smith charges down to the pitch of the ball and looks for a big heave across the line. The ball keeps low and scoots under his bat to go and rattle the stumps. England are six down for 75 and still trail by 2 runs.
Beaten! Quicker and fuller, outside off, the ball keeps low to go past the outside edge.
Full, on middle, Jamie Smith skips down to the pitch of the ball and pushes it back to the bowler.
Short and on middle, Jamie Smith tucks it to mid-wicket.
Full, on off, Joe Root reverse sweeps it to backward point for a single.
Looped up, on off, Jamie Smith keeps it out with soft bottom hand.
Flighted full, on middle and turning away a bit, Jamie Smith blocks it out.
Tossed up, on off, Jamie Smith whips it hard but the fielder at cover does very well to hold on.
Full, on middle, Jamie Smith gets a good stride out and blocks.
Quicker and on the stumps, Jamie Smith goes deep and hits it back to the bowler.
Slower and fuller, on off turning away just enough to beat Jamie's bat on the outside edge.
A tad short and on off, Jamie Smith punches it through covers for three runs. Gets off the mark and England's trail is now down to just 3 runs.
Fuller and on middle, Jamie Smith blocks it out.
Full, on off, Joe Root drives it to long on for a single.
Full, on middle, Joe Root drives it to the right of the bowler who dives and mops it up.
A great catch from short leg and a loud appeal for a catch but that was off the pad. Pitched up, on middle and turning back in, Joe Root fails t keep it out and the ball los off his pad in front of short leg who dives ahead and grabs it with one hand.