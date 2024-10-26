Pakistan vs England LIVE, 3rd Test Day 3: With England on the back foot at 24/3, Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali will be aiming to put their side further in control on Day 3 of the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi. Having taken a 77-run lead after the first innings, England lost Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope cheaply before Stumps on Day 2. With England still trailing by 53 runs, a low total could hand Pakistan a brilliant chance to turn the series around and complete a comeback win. (Live Scorecard)