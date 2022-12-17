PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third and final at the National Stadium in Karachi. The hosts make four changes with the outgoing Azhar Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali and Shan Masood replacing Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali and the injured Imam-ul-Haq. Azhar makes his final Test appearance for Pakistan in what will Rehan Ahmed's Test debut for England. The Leicestershire leg-spinner becomes the youngest Engand debutant, since James Anderson, who sits this one out. England have the series in the bag after wins in Rawalpindi and Multan, respectively. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 3rd Test Match between Pakistan and England straight from National Stadium, Karachi

