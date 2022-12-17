Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Rehand Ahmed Makes England Debut As Pakistan Opt To Bat
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third and final at the National Stadium in Karachi
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live: Pakistan eye consolation win Azhar Ali's swansong.© AFP
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third and final at the National Stadium in Karachi. The hosts make four changes with the outgoing Azhar Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali and Shan Masood replacing Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali and the injured Imam-ul-Haq. Azhar makes his final Test appearance for Pakistan in what will Rehan Ahmed's Test debut for England. The Leicestershire leg-spinner becomes the youngest Engand debutant, since James Anderson, who sits this one out. England have the series in the bag after wins in Rawalpindi and Multan, respectively. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 3rd Test Match between Pakistan and England straight from National Stadium, Karachi
3rd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Dec 17, 2022
Day 1 | Morning Session
PAK
0/0 (0.4)
ENG
National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
PAK 42%
Draw 25%
ENG 33%
Batsman
Abdullah Shafique
0* (4)
Shan Masood
0 (0)
Bowler
Ollie Robinson
0/0 (0.4)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Live Scorecard
Four!
No run.
Just outside off, no swing or seam for the bowler. Left alone.
Another one on a length and around off, defended solidly.
Solid from Abdullah Shafique! Length and on off, this is played with the full face of the bat and to mid off.
A gentle paced delivery to begin with! Length and outside off, left alone.
We are all set for the action to begin! The England players make their way out to the middle and they are followed by the Pakistan openers, Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique! Ollie Robinson to begin!
So, it is a debut for Mohammad Wasim as he replaces Mohammad Ali! Also, Pakistan have made three more changes. Shan Masood is back in the side and so is Azhar Ali who will be playing his last Test. Nauman Ali is back in the side too in place of Zahid Mahmood who has not had a very good series.
PAKISTAN (PLAYING XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (IN FOR Imam-ul-Haq), Azhar Ali (IN FOR Mohammad Nawaz), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali (IN FOR Zahid Mahmood), Mohammad Wasim (IN FOR Mohammad Ali), Abrar Ahmed.
ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK) (IN FOR Will Jacks), Rehan Ahmed (IN FOR James Anderson), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.
TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and ELECTED TO BAT!
It is time for the third and the final Test of this series between Pakistan and England. The visitors have already bagged the series with a game to go but will be eyeing a whitewash. Pakistan on the other hand, will be desperate for a win. They have failed to win any of their mast five Tests at home and will be eager to end on a high. They have been outplayed by England so far, can they somehow manage to put up their best game and make it 2-1? We will find out. Toss and teams in a bit.
... MATCH DAY ...
Host Pakistan will be looking to salvage some pride when they face England in the third and final game of the test series. England lead by 2-0 and would be looking to whitewash the series. The first test was a historic one and many records were broken in that game. The England batters ran a havoc on the first day and scored over 500 runs and a few of the batters scored a ton. Pakistan did reply well but the visitors won the game comfortably. The second Test was a tight one and there were pretty low scores on the board. England was bundled for just 281 runs in the 1st innings but they came up with a solid reply and bowled out Pakistan for just 202 runs. They set up a total target of 354 runs and won by the finest margin of just 26 runs. Babar Azam will be hoping for a win in this game and walk out with some pride in this dead rubber. On the other hand, Ben Stokes will be hoping that the side can guard against complacency and play to their potential in the final Test. Let's hope for a competitive game.