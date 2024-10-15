Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Scorecard: Pakistan Eye Series Comeback Without Babar Azam
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Updates: After axing Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, pressure will be on Pakistan as they look to make an unprecedented comeback in the three-Test series against England. The odds are against them, after they suffered an innings defeat in the first Test despite posting 556 in the first innings. England are set to welcome back captain Ben Stokes into their lineup. Pakistan are now without a win in 11 consecutive home Tests, and will be hoping to break that streak. (Live Scorecard)
England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C) (In for Chris Woakes), Jamie Smith (WK), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts (In for Gus Atkinson), Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam (On debut) (In for Babar Azam), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali (In for Shaheen Shah Afridi), Sajid Khan (In for Naseem Shah), Zahid Mahmood (In for Abrar Ahmed).
TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and they will BAT first.
Pakistan’s home record in Tests now stands at 11 defeats since March 2022, with seven losses coming in their last nine games. And they will be itching to get a win and play for pride, in front of the home crowd. But they’re aware that the opposition is on a juggernaut. Will it be the same flat Multan road? Or will it assist the bowlers this time around? All will be answered as the toss and teams are up next shortly.
We find ourselves back at the familiar venue, on the very pitch that previously pushed bowlers to their limits under gruelling conditions. This is where Harry Brook's epic 317 and Root's historic 262 unfolded. But this time around, it remains to be seen how the pitch behaves. This has been confirmed already to throw a further spanner into the works. Meaning, that the ball might spin, grip and swing from the very outset, unlike the first Test.
England, as it’s their new norm now, announced its squad the previous day and they have made a couple of changes. Now, having recovered from the hamstring injury, their full-time skipper Ben Stokes is all in readiness to take the reins after a three-month hiatus from the longest format. He replaces Chris Woakes while Gus Atkinson has been rested and a like-for-like pacer, Matthew Potts has been swapped in the mix. The duo have played all the Tests since the start of their home season and hence, they are given a break. The rest of the XI remains intact including Duckett, who finds the place. He dislocated his thumb in the first Test, but he is fit and fine now.
England on the other hand are riding on the wave of tremendous confidence they gained from an emphatic win over the hosts. Now, with a 1-0 in this 3-Test match series, the tourists are aiming to replicate their performance from the previous game, well not with the ball, to be serious. Although, in the absence of their key speedsters Wood and Archer, England has smartly scouted and restocked itself with the next-gen of speedsters who can clock tempting speeds while maintaining good lines and lengths. Gus Atkinson has been in the ranks for a while now and has proved to be a crucial component, but it was the debutant Brydon Carse who impressed everyone with his accuracy and probing bowling.
While Pakistan are without three of their high-profile players now, with an account of current form and fitness, they have swapped some emerging talents. The bowling unit has been refined by the inclusion of seasoned spinners like Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, while uncapped players like Haseebullah Khan, Kamran Ghulam, and Mehran Mumtaz too, find a place in the mix. They now have the chance to showcase their skills against a formidable England side.
Pakistan, the home side might still be feeling the sting of a remarkable defeat by an inning. Despite being in a strong position, they couldn’t convert that into a win. Now, intending to turn things around, they have come up with a refined squad that boasts fresh energy with a blend of experience. But more importantly, they have left out key players. One, of course, has shocked the world - Babar Azam being sidelined for the remainder of the series. Not only Babar, for a fact, but also the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have been released from the squad. Fairly to say, they were highly ineffective - Babar with the bat, and the omission of the latter bowlers is because they were almost shadows of themselves with the ball.
In Test cricket, scoring more than 550 in the first innings and still ending up on the losing side is indeed a very rare phenomenon, but that’s how things panned in the series opener. A track where over 1600 runs were accumulated collectively, it really proved to be the graveyard for the bowlers in so many senses. As we return to this same venue, we extend a literally very warm welcome to our coverage of the second Test between Pakistan and England. The action will unfold once again at Multan Cricket Ground, promising immersive five days for the fans.
... MATCH DAY ...
The stage is set for the second Test of the three-match series between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium. After a staggering defeat in the series opener, the hosts have a challenging task ahead, needing to quickly regroup and respond in this crucial encounter before the caravan moves to Rawalpindi for the third and final Test. Despite posting 556 in the first innings, Pakistan were overwhelmed by England's record-breaking reply of 823, the fourth-highest total in Test history, giving the visitors a commanding 267-run lead. Pakistan's third-innings woes in 2024 continued as they crumbled to 220 all out, succumbing to an innings and 47-run defeat. In a historic low, Pakistan became the first team to suffer an innings defeat after scoring over 500 in their first innings. The pressure is now squarely on Shan Masood and Co., who are winless in their last 11 home Tests. They will need to summon their mental resilience to bounce back against a confident England side and avoid another series loss on home soil. Pakistan’s newly appointed selection panel has made some bold calls for the remaining two Tests. Babar Azam, who has gone 18 innings without a fifty, has been left out, as have pace spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. While these decisions have raised eyebrows, they also present an opportunity for younger players to step up. All-rounder Kamran Ghulam, keeper-batter Haseebullah Khan, and left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz have been drafted in, making up the three uncapped additions. Abrar Ahmed, who was hospitalised due to fever during the first Test, has been ruled out for the rest of the series. To bolster their spin attack, Pakistan have recalled Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. In the absence of both Naseem and Shaheen, Mohammad Ali has been called up to the squad, and there is a strong possibility that either he or Mir Hamza will make it into the playing XI for the second Test. As for England, they will be riding high on confidence after their emphatic victory in the series opener. As has become the norm with England's Test side, they announced their playing XI a day before the game. Skipper Ben Stokes, who missed the first Test due to his recovery from a hamstring injury, makes his return. This will undoubtedly bolster England's batting, though his contribution with the ball remains uncertain as he continues his recovery. After enduring the gruelling heat in Multan on a docile surface, Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson have been rested. This has paved the way for right-arm seamer Matthew Potts to come into the side, providing fresh energy to England's pace attack. The surface for the second Test will undoubtedly be a major talking point, as the same pitch from the first game will be reused. Given Pakistan's squad composition, which emphasizes their spin options, we could be in for a spin-dominated contest this time around. Does Pakistan have it in them to stage a fightback? Or will England reign supreme again? We shall find out.