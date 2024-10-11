Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal are stitching a good partnership and keeping the hopes alive for Pakistan on Day 5 of the first Test against England. Six-down Pakistan are in deep trouble and need more runs from this duo. Salman has brought up his half-century and playing a good knock. However, the hosts only have three wickets left as their spinner Abrar Ahmed has been hospitalized and will be not be coming out to bat. On the other hand, England bowlers are eyeing quick wickets, in order to end the proceedings at the earliest. After Harry Brook's sensational triple hundred and Joe Root's 262 took England to a total of 823, the bowlers came out all guns blazing on Day 4. (Live Scorecard)