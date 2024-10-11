Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates: Pakistan Star In Hospital, England 3 Wickets Shy Of History
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal are stitching a good partnership and keeping the hopes alive for Pakistan on Day 5
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live Score Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal are stitching a good partnership and keeping the hopes alive for Pakistan on Day 5 of the first Test against England. Six-down Pakistan are in deep trouble and need more runs from this duo. Salman has brought up his half-century and playing a good knock. However, the hosts only have three wickets left as their spinner Abrar Ahmed has been hospitalized and will be not be coming out to bat. On the other hand, England bowlers are eyeing quick wickets, in order to end the proceedings at the earliest. After Harry Brook's sensational triple hundred and Joe Root's 262 took England to a total of 823, the bowlers came out all guns blazing on Day 4. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 07, 2024
Day 5 | Morning Session
PAK
556&178/6 (45.0)
ENG
823/7d
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.96
Batsman
Salman Agha
59 (74)
Aamer Jamal
35* (71)
Bowler
Gus Atkinson
46/2 (14)
Brydon Carse
44/2 (12)
Pak vs ENG 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates
1 run.
Chris Woakes (10-1-32-1) is back into the attack, replacing Gus Atkinson.
Negotiated well by Jamal! On the length, in front of the stumps, nipping in a shade, Aamer Jamal turns it to short mid-wicket with soft hands.
Short of a good length, outside off, Aamer Jamal hops on the back foot, rides the bounce and cuts it square for a couple of runs. Zak Crawley is too square in the deep backward point region and runs to his left to intercept the ball before the ropes.
A steep bumper by Carse, on the leg stump line, Aamer Jamal is happy to duck underneath it.
Length-delivery on middle, tapped to the leg side by Jamal.
Halt! The physio is out to attend Aamer Jamal and the concussion test is underway for him. The others, in the meantime, help themselves with some electrolytes to stay hydrated. Jamal opts for another helmet and is good to continue now.
Ouch, that's nasty! A vicious bumper by Carse on a short length, nipping back in a long back and skids through very quickly. Aamer Jamal has a very little time to react as he takes his eyes off the ball getting on his toes. Takes a blow on the back of his helmet. A mandatory concussion test to follow now. And maybe, also a helmet change for him.
Change in plans by Pope! A short leg and short square leg in place for Carse as he bowls on the leg stump line, Aamer Jamal steers it well along the ground through the square leg region for a couple of runs.
Angling on the pads, a bit fuller in length, Aamer Jamal tilts ahead and wrists it behind the square and along the ground for a single at deep square leg. These two have done extremely well to hold their ends, adding 92 runs together. The lead now has shrunk to 93 runs. Still a long way to go for Pakistan though.
Over the top of off, on a good length, Aamer Jamal dabs it very late off the back and almost chops it to the first slip on the bounce.
Angling on the pads on a hard length, at 136.5 kph, Agha gets on the back foot and glances off his hips it deep backward square leg for an easy single.
Hit-the-deck-hard delivery on middle, Salman Agha opens the body and punches it solidly to the leg side.
Short one, nipping down the leg side, Salman Agha does well on the back foot as he manages to keep it along the ground on the pull shot, wrists it down fine to the left of the wicket-keeper, to deep fine for a couple of runs.
Back of a length, over the top of the sticks, Salman Agha rises on the bounce and clips it to mid-wicket on the bounce.
Tight line and length at 136.6 kph, on middle, Aamer Jamal gets behind the line and taps it with soft hands across to the leg side to end the over. A good probing over from Brydon Carse. Pakistan now trail by 97 runs.
This one comes back in sharply, pitching outside off and jagging back in a long way, Jamal makes a tight leave as the ball flies off the deck to the keeper, Smith.
Good bounce, at 135.5 kph, on middle, Aamer Jamal is taken aback as he fends it off the handle of the bat to the leg side. Had no idea about that prodigious bounce.
Short of a good length, around off, Salman Agha rises with the bounce and steers it wide of square leg for an easy single.
Attacks the stumps, does Carse, on a good length, Salman Agha prods ahead but is beaten by pace and inside edges it to the pads. A stifled appeal for LBW but not a confident one.