The wait is finally over as the Australia cricket team on Sunday arrived in Islamabad ahead of their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years. To mark this historic occasion, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to social media and welcomed the visiting team, led by Test captain Pat Cummins. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, and won the three-match Test series 1-0. "Welcome @patcummins30 Great to have you and the Australian side here," PCB captioned a photo of Cummins on Twitter.

Several members of the 18-man Australia squad took to social media and shared their excitement regarding the historic tour, including Islamabad-born batter Usman Khawaja.

Former captain and star batter Steve Smith also shared a picture after the Australian team landed in Pakistan.

As reported by cricket.com.au, "nearly 4,000 police and military personnel will be guarding the team hotel in Islamabad and the cricket stadium in Rawalpindi".

The upcoming tour will be Cummins' first since taking charge as captain of the Australian Test team.

Under his leadership, Australia thrashed England 4-0 in the Ashes earlier this year on home soil.

The tour will kick off with a three-match Test series, and will conclude with a one-off T20 in Rawalpindi.

While Rawalpindi will host the opening Test of the series from March 4-8, Karachi and Lahore are the venues for the second and third Test, respectively.

Both teams will also play three ODIs in Rawalpindi between the Tests and the single T20I.