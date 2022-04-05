Having won the ODI series 2-1, Pakistan will look to win the one-off T20I against Australia slated to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. Australia had earlier taken the Test series, but they were unable to replicate the success in the ODI series. The Aaron Finch-led side would look to end the tour on a high whereas Pakistan will look to avenge the defeat they suffered in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals.

Babar Azam has been in splendid form scoring back-to-back tons in the last two ODIs of the three-match series and his side would hope for his dominant show to continue.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia One-off T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia One-off T20I match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia One-off T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia One-off T20I match will be played on Tuesday, April 5.

What time will the Pakistan vs Australia One-off T20I match begin?

The Pakistan vs Australia One-off T20I match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Australia One-off T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Australia One-off T20I match will broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs Australia One-off T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Australia One-off T20I match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)