Mitchell Starc was on top of his game as his spell of three for 29 saw Australia bowl out Pakistan for a paltry of 148 in the first innings on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. However, Starc's "blazing yorker" which got the better of Fawad Alam hogged all the limelight on a day dominated by the Australian bowlers. The delivery was clocked at 145kph and Alam was completely beaten by the pace as the ball tailed in and crashed into his pads.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the video of the dismissal on their official Twitter handle.

Watch: Mitchell Starc's Blazing Yorker To Fawad Alam

This was Fawad Alam's first opportunity to contribute with either bat, ball in this series. The experienced left-hander did not get an opportunity to bat or bowl in the first Test. Alam's seven-day wait ended in a golden duck as he was dismissed off the first ball.

After rolling over Pakistan for cheap, Australia took a first innings lead of 408.

The visitors were 81 for one at stumps on Day 1, extending their lead to 489 with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 35 and 37, respectively.

David Warner was dismissed on 7 by Hasan Ali.

Earlier, Australia had declared their first innings at 556 for nine, thanks to Khawaja's marathon knock of 160 runs, followed by a quickfire 93 by wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

The first Test in Rawalpindi had earlier ended in an unentertaining draw after batters had dominated their counterparts.

The pitch used for the Rawalpindi Test had drawn a lot of criticism from several current and former players.

As a result, the Pakistan team was also handed one demerit point for it.

The third and final Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from March 21-25.

The Test series will be followed by three ODIs and a one-off T20I, with all the white-ball games set to be played in Rawalpindi.