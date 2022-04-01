Pakistan captain Babar Azam is on a record-breaking spree in the ongoing series against Australia. In the first ODI, he had become the second-fastest batter to register 4,000 ODI runs and in the second ODI, he scored a swashbuckling century and as a result, he surpassed modern-day greats Hashim Amla and Virat Kohli to register yet another record in the 50-over format. In the second ODI, Babar scored 114 runs off just 83 balls to help Pakistan chase down 349.

Babar's knock was studded with 11 fours and a six and owing to this innings, the Pakistan skipper has become the fastest batter to register 15 ODI centuries. The 27-year-old brought up the milestone in just his 83rd innings, which is 23 innings faster than third-placed Virat Kohli.

Former South Africa batter Hashim Amla is second on the list as he had scored 15 centuries in 86 innings. David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan had registered this feat in 108 innings.

As a result of chasing down 349 in the second ODI, Pakistan levelled the three-match series and the decider will now be played on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After chasing 349, Pakistan recorded their highest-ever chase in ODI cricket. Apart from Babar, Imam-ul-Haq also recorded a ton in the second ODI and this is the left-hander's second consecutive century against Australia.

Earlier, Pakistan lost the Test series against Australia, but Babar brought up a milestone in the second Test as he became the only Pakistan batter to play more than 400 balls in the fourth and final innings of a Test.