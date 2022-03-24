Day 4 of ongoing third Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore saw the rivalry between Shaheen Afridi and David Warner continue, with the Australia opener hitting a fine half-century before the Pakistan pacer sent his off stump flying with a brilliant delivery. The rivalry, of course, was contained only to cricket, as Afridi shook Warner's hand and the two exchanged a laugh before the batter walked off after scoring 51 off 91 deliveries in Australia's second essay.

In the 29th over of the innings, Warner's off-stump was uprooted by Shaheen. The ball swung and it nipped back to crash into the stumps of the left-handed batter. After the dismissal, Afridi celebrated in his signature style with his arms up. Warner and Shaheen engaged in a friendly chat after the dismissal and the left-arm seamer shook Warner's hands.

On Day 3 of the Test, Warner and Shaheen's image went viral as the duo engaged in friendly banter on the final ball of the day. Shaheen had bowled a short one, and Warner defended it comfortably to see the ball land right under his feet.

Shaheen walked up to Warner and the two had a short stare-off before they both broke it off giggling.

In the ongoing third Test, Australia set Pakistan a target of 351. Usman Khawaja played an unbeaten knock of 104 runs. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne also chipped in with knocks of 51 and 36.

Promoted

Earlier in the first innings, Pakistan were bowled out for 268 after Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc took nine wickets among themselves.

The three-match series stands level at 0-0 and the decider is being played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.