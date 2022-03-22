Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Scores Updates: Cameron Green, Alex Carey Key To Australia On Day 2
Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Scores Updates: Pakistan will look to make further inroads as Cameron Green and Alex Carey aim to take Australia to a decent first innings total.
Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Scores Updates: Pakistan will look to make further inroads as Cameron Green and Alex Carey aim to take Australia to a decent first innings total. Opener Usman Khawaja missed a century by nine Monday and Steve Smith fell short of completing 8,000 runs as Australia ended the opening day of the third and final Test on 232-5 against Pakistan in Lahore. At the close, Cameron Green was on 20 and Alex Carey eight, surviving the second new ball until bad light brought closure two overs early. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
PAK vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live
1 run.
No run.
FOUR! Nicely placed! On a length, wide outside off. Green guides it through backward point for a boundary.
Length ball, on the fifth stumps. Green steps across and defends it to cover.
Full length, outside off. Green defends it on the front foot.
Flatter delivery, close to the off pole. This is played off the back foot towards point.
On middle and leg, Carey gets a big stride forward and looks to reverse sweep. He can't get it past the fielder at point though.
FOUR! Tossed up, around off and it's a half volley. Alex Carey stands tall and drives it through extra cover for a boundary. The 50 partnership is up between these two.
Nicely flighted and slower through the air. Carey makes a watchful block.
Around off, driven towards cover-point.
Floated up, around the off stump. Green pushes it down to long off for a single.
Change. Nauman Ali comes into the attack now.
Full and on off, blocked out towards mid off.
Very full, sliding down leg. Shaheen Afridi looks for the reverse but the ball goes on with the angle. Carey misses the flick.
Afridi comes over the wicket now and delivers it on the pads. Green tucks it away through square leg for a run.
Afridi goes for the bouncer this time, over middle and leg. Green ducks under it again.
FOUR! Top shot! Good-length, over 142 clicks and on off. Cameron Green stays on the back foot and pushes it out through cover-point with terrific timing to find the fence. The 250 is up for Australia.
This is banged in short but angling down leg. Green ducks under it without any fuss.
Fuller and a bit tighter around the off pole. Carey makes a watchful leave.
FOUR! Alex Carey has been timing the ball sweetly this morning and finally finds the fence this time. Pitched up, on off. Carey strides out and punches it gently through extra cover for a boundary.