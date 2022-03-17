A video of Pat Cummins went viral recently as he tried his hand at fixing the pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi during the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia. Now the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have posted a video of David Warner trying his hand with the hammer on Day 5. With Pakistan at 380 for four in their second innings, Warner could be seen hammering the footmarks. Taking to Twitter, the PCB also captioned the video as, "The Thor hammer made another cameo today."

I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!! https://t.co/hFhdFGqPTA — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) March 17, 2022

To the entertainment of fans, Warner's wife Candice retweeted the video and had a message for him. "I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!!"

The video and Candice's reaction was well-received by fans, with many showering the couple with love and support.

Chasing a target of 506 runs, Pakistan managed to pull off a thrilling draw in the second Test vs Australia, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan slamming centuries.

Rizwan remained unbeaten on 104 as Pakistan batted for 171.4 overs to score 443 for seven in their second innings.

Meanwhile, Babar narrowly missed out on a double century when he was dismissed for 196 by Nathan Lyon.

Promoted

Nathon Lyon was in good form for Australia and took four wickets and Pat Cummins bagged two dismissals.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings on 97 for two.