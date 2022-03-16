Australia are currently squaring off against Pakistan in the ongoing second Test. On Day 4 Australia captain Pat Cummins garnered the spotlight as he tried his hand at fixing the Karachi pitch. The incident happened in the 53rd over of the innings when Cameron Green had the ball in hand. Cummins stepped up to fix the uneven part of the bowler's landing area on the pitch with a hammer in hand and the ground staff were left in awe, looking how naturally the task came to the Australia Test skipper. Cummins pounded the turf with the hammer as he tried to make the landing area for Green a little more comfortable.

The official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket shared the video on Twitter and captioned the post as: "So @patcummins30 is Thor ?"

Pakistan have been a set a target of 506 in the ongoing second Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. At stumps on Day 4, Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique were unbeaten on 102 and 71 with the hosts' score reading 192/2. Pakistan needs 314 more runs to win the Test to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green scalped one wicket each on Day 4 for Australia.

The first Test between these two nations ended in a draw and the Rawalpindi pitch came under severe scrutiny as the game was heavily tilted towards the batters. The ICC also rated the pitch as 'below average' and the venue received one demerit point.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja had also talked about the pitch, saying a draw is never good for the game. Pat Cummins spoke about how Pakistan wanted to keep Australia pacers out of the game and hence such a flat track was prepared.