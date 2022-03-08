Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is a livewire in the field. Whether it is hos batting, his keeping skills or his ability to drive the team with his infectious energy, Rizwan is always bustling with energy. On Monday, Rizwan took a sharp catch of Australian start batter Steve Smith during the ongoing 1st Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi.

Smith, batting on 78, tried to sweep a ball that was pitched way outside the leg stump by left-arm spinner Nauman Ali. In the process Smith got a faint edge which was pouched by Rizwan behind the stumps.

Watch: Rizwan Celebrates In Style After Taking Steve Smith's Catch

The Pakistan keeper led the celebrations in style as he jumped with joy. Nauman Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, but the match is all but certain to end in a draw with both teams scoring in excess of 400 runs on a placid pitch in Rawalpindi.

The fifth and final day of the first Test will be played out on Tuesday.