After Rashid Khan's recent unorthodox exploits with the bat, another Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz took centrestage as he produced an epic "helicopter" shot in a game between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Islamabad batter Gurbaz brought out the "helicopter" in the 15th over of the run-chase against pacer Sohail Khan as the ball was dispatched over the mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. Even the commentators applauded this unorthodox style of batting which yielded six runs for the batter.

Here's a video of Rahmanullah Gurbaz's "helicopter" shot:

whats up with afghanistan and the helicopter pic.twitter.com/kdyLmXAd1P — Jazib (@JazibChaudry) January 30, 2022

With Islamabad needing 25 runs off 34 balls, Gurbaz went after Sohail and smoked the pacer for two consecutive sixes and a four in three balls.

Chasing a target of 169 runs, Islamabad dominated the entire run-chase with openers Paul Stirling and Alex Hales completing their individual half-centuries.

Stirling departed for 57 runs off 25 balls while Hales remained unbeaten on 82 runs off 54 balls.

Gurbaz provided the late flourish as he stayed not out on 27 runs and took his side to a well-deserved nine-wicket win with 25 balls to spare.

Earlier, batting first, Peshawar rode on the heroics of Sherfane Rutherford, who made 70 runs in just 46 balls to help the team reach a respectable total.

Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf both claimed two wickets for Islamabad while Mohammad Wasim Jr and captain Shadab Khan took one wicket each.