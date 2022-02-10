Story ProgressBack to home
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score And Updates
Pakistan Super League 2022: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score And Updates
Pakistan Super League 2022: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are facing off in PSL.© Twitter
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score And Updates: Multan Sultans are taking on Peshawar Zalmi in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The two sides had faced off in their previous match as well, with Multan Sultans prevailing over Peshawar Zalmi by 57 runs. Multan Sultans are captained by Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan while Peshawar Zalmi are led by veteran pace bowler Wahab Riaz. The team from Multan currently leads the standings with five wins out of five while Peshawar Zalmi are fifth with two wins out of five. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Follow PSL 2022: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live from Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Match 16, Pakistan Super League, 2022, Feb 10, 2022
Play In Progress
MUL
98/1 (12.3)
PES
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.84
Batsman
Shan Masood
56 (41)
Tim David
0* (0)
Bowler
Wahab Riaz
7/1 (1.3)
Salman Irshad
16/0 (2)
MUL vs PES Live
Slower bouncer around middle, Masood plays a mistimed pull towards mid on. The bowler goes to collect the ball and they cross for a run.
Short and pulled to deep square leg for a single.
Full and down the leg side, Masood fails to flick cleanly and it goes off his pads to short fine leg. They cross and it's given as a run. Maybe, some bat involved.
Short in length around off, Rizwan pulls it wristily in front of square leg for a couple of runs. The fielder fires his throw at the bowler's end, a bit wide and Salman doesn't collect it. The backup fielder fumbles and they steal another run.
Slower one, full and around leg, Rizwan gently flicks it to mid-wicket and straightaway calls for two. Easily taken in the end.
Starts by following the left-hander down the leg side with a short ball, Masood steps back and punches it to deep cover for a single.
Tucks it off his pads in the mid-wicket pocket and collects a couple. 9 from the over.
FOUR! Smashed! First boundary after the Powerplay. Mohammad Rizwan again uses his feet to rush down the track and hammers a full ball behind the bowler for a boundary at long on.
Floated and full around off, Mohammad Rizwan dances down the track and lofts it over covers for a brace.
Uses his feet to come down the track but drives a full ball straight to short cover.
Slider outside off, Masood walks down the track but fails to get any bat behind it. It clips his pads and rolls to point for a leg bye.
Flighted and full outside off, Masood tries to drive but misses.
Saqib Mahmood is having a word with the fourth umpire outside the boundary line. Perhaps asking when he can go in and bowl.
Fuller, on middle and leg. Masood nudges it to the leg side for one run.
Tossed up, full and on leg. Masood clips it to square leg with soft hands and the batters take two run. Masood gets his FIFTY in 34 balls. This is a brilliant knock by him. He carries his good form to Lahore from Karachi.
Fuller, on middle and leg. Rizwan comes forward and works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Saqib Mahmood is outside the boundary line, receiving some treatment.
Quicker one, full and outside off. Rizwan tries to chase it but misses it completely.
On leg, Rizwan flicks it to mid-wicket.
CLOSE! Almost dragged on. This is quicker and flatter, outside off. Rizwan gets low and looks to sweep it away. He only manages to inside edge it just past the off pole.