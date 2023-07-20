Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique took a sensational catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. On the delivery of Agha Salman, the Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter got a thick edge and Shafique showed his brilliant reflex action to pull off a blinder at short leg. The ball was travelling to the right of Shafique, who was moving to his left as Samarawickrama had jumped out of his crease to play the ball. However, the fielder adjusted beautifully to take a one-handed stunner.

Watch the catch here:

This is pure sorcery. ft Abdullah Shafique. pic.twitter.com/LRTn987DXr — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) July 19, 2023

Talking about the match, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq hit an unbeaten 50 to steer Pakistan home in their tricky chase of 131 against Sri Lanka and win the first Test by four wickets on Thursday.

Pakistan spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed made it count with three wickets each on Wednesday to help the side bowl out Sri Lanka for 279 despite Dhananjaya de Silva's stubborn 82.

De Silva made 122 in Sri Lanka's first innings of 312 after the hosts elected to bat first but soon Pakistan took control. The guests' pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi took a match haul of five wickets on his return to Tests since a knee injury put him out of action a year ago at the same venue.

With the help of Saud Shakeel's 208 not out, Pakistan posted 461 all out in their first innings.

