The Emerging Asia Cup final between India A and Pakistan A attracted fans' attention from all over the globe. While it was the Indian team that headed into the title-decider as favourites, the Pakistani team emerged triumphant by 128 runs. Since the conclusion of the match, there's been plenty of chatter about the quality of the two sides. In fact, Pakistan A skipper Mohammad Haris even expressed his views on some of the chatter on the topic, slamming those saying India had sent their junior team to the event while Pakistani players had international experience.

A section of fans suggested that it wasn't right for Pakistan to send players with international experience to the Emerging Asia Cup as it is a tournament for youngsters. Haris, however, countered the sentiment while comparing the international experience of Pakistan players to the IPL experience of Indians.

"Jis tarah log keh rahe hain wo bade leke aye they, hum chote bacche they, to hamne to nahi kaha tha ke aap chote ladke leke aao. Ye kehte hai ki aapka international experience tha. International experience kitna hai. Saim ke 5 matche hai, mere 6 match hai. Saare T20 hai. Inke team pe IPL ke 260 matches ka experience hai. (People are saying that Pakistan sent a team with many seniors. We did not ask them to send little kids to the tournament. They say that we had international experience in our team. How much international matches have we played but? Saim has played 5, I have played 6. Those guys (India players) have played 260 IPL matches)," Haris said in a video that has emerged on social media.

Pakistan Shaheens captain Haris says India A had the opportunity to choose whichever squad they wanted to. He also says India A players had experience of 260 IPL matches pic.twitter.com/QWNuLCVGO8 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 5, 2023

Haris even suggested that it wasn't the Pakistan team that asked the Indian team to send junior players to the tournament.