India vs West Indies Live: Chahal's positive attitude

Yuzvendra Chahal didn't get a chance to play in the three-match ODI series against West indies. Here is what he said after picking two wickets in the T20I series opener - "This (cricket) is not an individual sport, you are playing here for your team. There are times when players have to sit out for two series, so it doesn't mean that they are not part of the team. I am very happy that I am getting to wear the blue jersey every day. I am not sitting at home. I am travelling with the team. I am part of the team."