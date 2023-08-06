India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: With Batting In Focus, India Aim To Bounce Back Against West Indies
IND vs WI, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India take on West Indies in the second T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday.
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India take on West Indies in the second T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday. The visitors trail 1-0 in the five-match series after losing the first game by four runs. Debutant Tilak Varma along with their bowling were the silver linings for the Hardik Pandya-led side. Chasing a target of 150 runs on a batting-friendly surface, India failed to win the game as they were restricted to 145 for 9 in 20 overs. They were 77 for 3 at one stage but lost the next six wickets for just 67 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the 2nd T20I match between West Indies and India, straight from Guyana:
- 18:55 (IST)IND vs WI Live: The Varma-Kishan banter - Tilak Varma, who made his debut in the first T20I against West Indies, had a light-hearted chat with his fellow teammate Ishan Kishan.
- 18:38 (IST)India vs West Indies Live: Team India all set for the game!A sneak peek on India's preparations for the game -
- 18:34 (IST)India vs West Indies Live: Chahal's positive attitudeYuzvendra Chahal didn't get a chance to play in the three-match ODI series against West indies. Here is what he said after picking two wickets in the T20I series opener - "This (cricket) is not an individual sport, you are playing here for your team. There are times when players have to sit out for two series, so it doesn't mean that they are not part of the team. I am very happy that I am getting to wear the blue jersey every day. I am not sitting at home. I am travelling with the team. I am part of the team."
- 18:29 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Should Ishan Kishan be dropped?Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has suggested a chance in India's opening pair. He wants Ishan Kishan to be dropped in the second T20I. It is worth noting that Kishan hasn't scored a 50 in his last 15 T20I innings, and also had a below-par season with the bat in IPL 2023. Jaffer wants the batter to be replaced with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Read more
- 18:21 (IST)IND vs WI Live: In case you missed it!India legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared a special post on social media on the occasion of Friendship Day. He took to X to post a nostalgic picture with his friends. In the photo, a really young Sachin could be seen posing with his friends. Check out the picture HERE
- 18:17 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Live: India's predicted XI -Team India's batting will be under the scanner once again as the visitors look to return to winning ways against West Indies and level the T20I series. Will the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Umran Malik be able to make a cut into the playing XI? Check out what we think could be India's playing combination for the second T20I. Click HERE
- 18:07 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Live: West Indies lead 1-0Led by Rovman Powell, West Indies had won the first T20I by four runs. They had set a target of 150 runs for India batting first and then restricted the side at 145/9 in 20 overs. It was a double-wicket maiden for West Indies in the 16th over that turned the game on its head. Check the match report HERE
- 17:55 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of second T20I match between India and West Indies, straight from Providence Stadium, Guyana. You will get all the live updates related to the match here.