The Pakistan cricket team's Tour of Ireland is currently on. It has been quite an eventful series. For the first time in T20I history Pakistan lost to Ireland. Then Pakistan speed merchant Shaheen Afridi was abused by a fan. Now, another incident is going viral from the series. In the video, Pakistan star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan can seen giving autograph on a 'release Imran Khan' photo. Imran Khan is not only Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain, but also their former prime minister.

Khan was ousted from power in 2022. In January, Imran Khan was sentenced to prison.



Muhammad Rizwan Signed Murashd Imran Khan picture https://t.co/IyXr5Bg6DO — Fakhar Abbas (@ImranPanjab) May 13, 2024

Pakistan's former captain Younis Khan, who led them to their only World T20 title in 2009, has advised Babar Azam and other seniors like Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman to be in sync with the requirements of modern cricket. Speaking at a function in Karachi on Friday, Younis said that the players must be prepared to bat at any position in the T20 format. Similarly, the bowlers must be ready to bowl in a pressure situation.

"I think our top-order batters like Babar, Rizwan, Fakhar need to now start working on their strike rates and make better use of the power play," Younis said.

His former national team colleague Rashid Latif believes that the changes in captaincy have spoilt the environment in the Pakistan dressing room.

"I don't think Babar should have expected the white ball captaincy again after the board removed Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain after just one series," he said on his YouTube channel.