Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Live Telecast: Pakistan Shaheens look to seal a place in the semi-final as they face UAE A in a ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup Group B match in Oman. After suffering a narrow loss to India A in the opening round, the Mohammad Haris-led side bounced back with a dominant win over Oman on Monday. UAE, on the other hand, kicked off their campaign with a win over Oman, before India A humbled them last time out. India A are already through to the semi-finals, and either Pakistan or UAE will join them as the second team in the next round from Group B.

When will the Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match take place?

The Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will take place on Wednesday, October 23 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match be held?

The Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

What time will the Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match start?

The Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match?

The Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be live telecast on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match?

The Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)