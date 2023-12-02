The Pakistan cricket team has seen several changes in the last few weeks after a disappointing Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. Skipper Babar Azam resgined from his post while Shan Masood was named as the new Pakistan cricket team Test captain. Pacer Shaheen Afridi has taken over the reins of the T20I Team. There have been change of personnel too with a new selection panel in place.

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz was named the chief selector and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, along with Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, were named as consultant member to the selection panel.

The appointments have left former Pakistan captain and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja unimpressed.

"It's insane..." he told Cricbuzz after the appointments. "It's insane to have a selection committee consisting of a member whose decision can be termed as a display of filial affection or non-affection and another who was locked up for match fixing."

Salman Butt, along with Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif, earlier served lengthy suspensions for being involved in spot-fixing.

According to a PCB release: "The three have assumed their responsibilities in the selection panel with immediate effect. Their first assignment as consultant members to the chief selector includes the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to commence on 12 January 2024 following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia."

Ramiz recently didn't mince words while slamming Pakistan bowlers' show at the Cricket World Cup 2023 and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"Jab naye ball pe aap out nahi karenge, jab aap expensive se expensive hote jayenge toh Babar Azam kya khaak kapataani karega (When bowlers would not take wickets with the new ball and start getting more and more expensive, how would Babar Azam do captaincy then?)," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

"And then they (PCB) would gather some ex-cricketers and ask them how to fix cricket? Who put them in charge (of the board)? Is their job just to huddle together and change the captain and the coaching staff and think they have taken a major step?" asked Raja.

Ramiz (61), a former Pakistan captain and a former PCB chairman, said.