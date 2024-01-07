Pakistan players Aamer Jamal and Abdullah Shafique were involved in a dramatic collision during the recently concluded third and final Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Travis Head flicked a ball towards deep fine leg and Shafique was the man chasing it. Meanwhile, Jamal also came in to save the ball. By the time Jamal got close to the ball, Shafique put a slide. As a result of poor communication, the duo collided but luckily avoided any serious injury.

Soon after that Jamal funnily showed an imaginary card as is shown by a referee in a game of football following a foul.

Watch here:

Talking about the match, David Warner went out the way he began with a rumbustious innings to guide Australia to an eight-wicket victory and seal a 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan on Saturday.

Playing in his 112th and final Test, Warner was dismissed for 57 -- just 11 runs from finishing off the job -- and left the Sydney Cricket Ground arena before an adoring home crowd.

Marnus Labuschagne with his 19th Test half-century on 62 and Steve Smith on four were there at the end as the Australians reached the 130-run target for the loss of just two wickets.

It was something of an anti-climax when Warner, known as "The Bull", was out after losing a review for lbw to spinner Sajid Khan.

Warner was congratulated by the Pakistan players, who had given him a guard of honour as he came out for his final innings, before he waved his bat acknowledging the cheering crowd as he left the SCG for the last time.

It was a typically aggressive innings from Warner coming off 75 balls with seven fours, replete with crashing drives and audacious reverse sweeps.

It was Australia's 17th consecutive Test win against Pakistan after securing the current series in Melbourne over Christmas.

Australia had an early setback when Warner's childhood friend and fellow opener Usman Khawaja was out in the second over, lbw to Sajid for a duck.

But it set centre stage for Warner as he sought to put pressure on the bowlers and fielders with his intimidating gung-ho approach. His 37th Test half-century came off just 56 balls.

Warner retires as one of Australia's greatest opening batsmen, scoring 8,786 Test runs since his debut at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries.

(With AFP Inputs)