For Mir Hamza, it hasn't been an easy return to Test cricket. Recalled to the Test side after more than three years, Hamza failed to pick up a wicket in the first Test, as well as the first innings of the second Test. However, the 30-year-old made an instant on Day 4 in the second innings as he clean bowled Devon Conway for a golden duck on the first ball of his opening spell. Conway tried to play a booming on-drive but Hamza's delivery went past his front pad before ricocheting into middle and off stump.

Notably, this was Hamza's first Test wicket in over three years, and only his second overall.

The 30-year-old, who hails from Karachi, was added to the Test squad by the interim selection committee, which is led by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

New Zealand were 76/1 at lunch, with Tom Latham and Kane Williamson holding fort after the early dismissal of Conway.

Latham was batting on 37 while Williamson was 29 not out. The visitors will look to extend their 117-run lead after lunch.

Earlier on Day 4, Pakistan were dismissed for a first-innings score of 408 on the fourth day of the second Test, in response to New Zealand's 449 in Karachi Thursday.

Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 125 after last man Abrar Ahmed was dismissed without scoring as Pakistan conceded a 41-run lead.

New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi took three wickets apiece.

The two-match series is tied after the first Test -- also in Karachi -- ended in a draw.

